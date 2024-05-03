BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with speeding while impaired on Hwy 11

    A roadside screening test registers a fail. (Source: OPP/X) A roadside screening test registers a fail. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    A driver was handed a three-month licence suspension for allegedly speeding while impaired on Highway 11 in Muskoka.

    Provincial police officers said they stopped a vehicle travelling 164 kilometres per hour in the posted 100 km/h limit in Huntsville shortly before midnight on Thursday.

    After speaking with the driver, the officers did a roadside screening test and subsequently placed the accused under arrest.

    The 30-year-old man faces charges of impaired driving - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), stunt driving, and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

    Along with the 90-day licence suspension, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the registered owner's expense.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News