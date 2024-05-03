Driver charged with speeding while impaired on Hwy 11

A driver was handed a three-month licence suspension for allegedly speeding while impaired on Highway 11 in Muskoka.

Provincial police officers said they stopped a vehicle travelling 164 kilometres per hour in the posted 100 km/h limit in Huntsville shortly before midnight on Thursday.

After speaking with the driver, the officers did a roadside screening test and subsequently placed the accused under arrest.

The 30-year-old man faces charges of impaired driving - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), stunt driving, and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Along with the 90-day licence suspension, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days at the registered owner's expense.