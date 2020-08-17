BARRIE, ONT. -- While plans are in the works to bring students back to school in September, childcare centres are also gearing up to launch before and after school programs.

Simcoe Muskoka YMCA vice president Brian Shelley said they have been meeting with school boards for months.

"What we're expecting to see in schools is what you can expect to see within a YMCA After Care as well. Children in grade 4 and above will be required to wear a mask. Those under grade 4 [it] will be recommended, or suggested, that they wear masks," Shelley explained.

The Ministry of Education released guidelines for child care centres to follow as they reopen.

Educators will wear face masks, rigorous cleaning will occur, and there will be more outdoor time to allow for physical distancing.

"We know that safe before and after care options is critical," said Shelley.

Meanwhile, licenced childcare centres that care for students from multiple schools are in the dark, waiting for word from the government.

"Independent licenced childcare services have been left out of the document," said Kim Yeaman, Simcoe Childcare Services. "We are still waiting for specific direction on how that is going to be handled."