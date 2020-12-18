Advertisement
Gravenhurst firefighters battle bitter cold and massive cottage fire
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 12:24PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 18, 2020 12:27PM EST
A fire destroys a cottage on Woodland Drive in Gravenhurst on Fri., Dec. 18, 2020. (Gravenhurst Fire)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A morning fire destroyed a cottage that was under construction in Gravenhurst Friday.
Fire officials say the blaze broke out before 7 a.m. on Woodland Drive.
The fire chief says the -16C temperatures made fighting the massive flames "a challenge."
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
