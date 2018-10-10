

The Canadian Press





Provincial police are asking people in the Orillia area to help them locate an inmate who escaped from the Sudbury jail.

Police say 29-year Gaston Gagnon has been identified as being in the area and is suspected of being involved in property crime.

The OPP says it does not believe there is any specific threat to public safety.

But it's asking anyone with any information about the suspect to contact them.