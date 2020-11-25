BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been linked to a Barrie Hockey team.

According to Chairman Hugh Campbell, eight players from a AAA U-16 team tested positive, and a total of 18 players remain in isolation.

The health unit says the cases were confirmed early Wednesday morning and the cluster will be considered a community outbreak.

Meanwhile, the SMDHU is also reporting 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours for a total of 123 since Monday.

Wednesday's numbers from the health unit are showing the majority of the new active infections are in Barrie (8), Springwater (3), and Adjala-Tosorontio (2).

Single cases are also being reported in Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil, Muskoka Lakes, and New Tecumseth, with one case pending.

The region now has a total of 1,954 lab-confirmed cases, with 203 active infections.

Since yesterday, thirty-one people recovered from the virus, bringing that total now to 1,690 recoveries, while 52 people have succumbed to the virus.

On Wednesday, the province reported 35 new deaths - the highest single-day spike since the second wave began in September - while adding 1,373 new cases.

Health officials also processed more than 35,000 swabs over the past 24-hours, with the positivity rate sitting at about 4.7 per cent. Just under 45,000 tests are still under investigation.

With files from CTV News Toronto.