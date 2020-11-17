BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County public school board confirmed one COVID-19 case at Boyne River Public School in Alliston.

The health unit listed a single positive diagnosis in an educational setting in New Tecumseth among the 31 new cases listed Tuesday.

There are currently six schools with the public school board with confirmed cases of the virus

There are currently six schools with the public school board with confirmed cases of the virus, including Warnica Public School in Barrie, which was reported Monday. A single case was confirmed, and one class was closed as a result.

School COVID-19 case tracker

The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus. There are now five positive cases, and five classrooms closed.

Bradford District High School has two cases and two classrooms impacted by the virus, a jump from just a single case reported Friday.

Meanwhile, Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce said students could get an extended winter break as the province looks at ways to reduce transmission rates after the holidays.

"I am seriously looking at solutions that may include some period out of class that allows for us to protect the gains we made in this province going into the second year," Lecce said Tuesday.