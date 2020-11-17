BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka is well on its way to a new weekly COVID-19 case record as the daily tally continues to grow.

The health unit posted 31 new cases Tuesday for a total of 116 since Sunday. The first week in November holds the highest number of regional cases at 141.

"This is the fifth consecutive week where weekly highs in reported cases are above 100," the health unit stated.

According to the health unit, the region has 217 active cases, with seven people hospitalized.

The positive diagnoses are among residents in Barrie, Bradford, New Tecumseth, Ramara, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Gravenhurst, and Huntsville.

On Tuesday, the province recorded 1,249 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, plus 12 virus-related deaths.

Ontario's education minister said Tuesday that as cases continue to rise, the government is considering an extended school closure as the winter break approaches.

"The announcement we will unveil will be comprehensive and include a variety of elements, one of which can include something like an extended closure and online learning experience," Stephen Lecce said.

With files from CTV Toronto