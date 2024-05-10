Barrie's Dunlop Street East and Blake Street get paving makeover

The City is finally paving the main artery to the east end.

Blake Street (Puget to Collier) and Dunlop Street (Collier to Duckworth) began resurfacing on Wednesday.

An April info bulletin was distributed to nearby residences and businesses.

From Thursday to Friday, May 31, lane closures, restrictions, and shifts will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with traffic control personnel on site as necessary.

This work is a continuation of last year's program.