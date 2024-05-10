BARRIE
Barrie

    • Novice driver one of two busted on impaired driving charges

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)
    A two-vehicle collision in Caledon sparked an impaired driving investigation.

    Provincial police were summoned to Columbia Way on May 3 at 12:44 p.m.

    Police determined that one of the drivers, a 20-year-old novice driver, was showing signs of impairment.

    The young Bolton woman was charged with

    • Operation while Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
    • Driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor
    • Class G1 licence driving at unlawful hour.
    • Class G1 licence unaccompanied by qualified driver
    • Young driver with blood alcohol concentration above zero
    • Novice driver with blood alcohol concentration above zero

    A few minutes later, officers responded to a traffic complaint about a possibly impaired driver north of Airport Road and Mayfield.

    Observations from a witness indicated the vehicle was operating in a concerning manner. Officers located the vehicle on King Street near Airport Road. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

    A 31-year-old Brampton man was charged with operation while impaired, with blood alcohol reading over 80.

    Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 23 to answer to the charges. Their driver's licences were suspended for a period of 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven.

