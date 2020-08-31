BARRIE, ONT. -- A Collingwood man is presumed to have drowned while trying to save two children at Carter Bay Beach in Carnarvon Township.

Provincial police said the 48-year-old victim was swimming with the kids when the undertow pulled them further from shore on Saturday afternoon.

They said that as the man pushed the children closer to shore, he was pulled underwater.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Chief Coroner's office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.