The Ontario Provincial Police say the Civic Holiday long weekend was the deadliest on our roads in seven years.

Two children were among the six people who died on OPP-patrolled roadways over the holiday weekend.

The OPP say they laid more than five-hundred Move Over charges during the Move Over Campaign, reminding motorists to make way for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

There were 8,566 traffic-related charges laid with more than five-thousand of those for speeding offenses.