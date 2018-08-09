

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Provincial Police say the Civic Holiday long weekend was the deadliest on our roads in seven years.

Two children were among the six people who died on OPP-patrolled roadways over the holiday weekend.

The OPP say they laid more than five-hundred Move Over charges during the Move Over Campaign, reminding motorists to make way for emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

There were 8,566 traffic-related charges laid with more than five-thousand of those for speeding offenses.