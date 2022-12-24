City of Barrie ends Significant Weather Event

Following municipal closures related to Ontario's winter storm, the City of Barrie has ended its Significant Weather Event.

The city ended its Significant Weather Event at 11 a.m. Saturday, which had been in effect as of noon on Friday.

City Hall and recreation and cultural facilities were closed throughout the event.

The city said power outages are still possible due to the storm that continues to hit much of Ontario.

Environment Canada says a Winter Weather Travel Advisory is still in effect for Barrie.