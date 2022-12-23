City of Barrie declares Significant Weather Event due to winter storm warning

The City of Barrie declared a Significant Weather Event due to a winter storm warning issued by Environment Canada.

The declaration is in effect starting Friday at noon.

During the Significant Weather Event, the City advises residents and motorists to use extra caution as road, bike lane, and sidewalk maintenance standards may not be met due to ice formation, accumulation of snow, and drifting snow.

It may take longer than usual to bring the roads and sidewalks to optimal conditions.

When the declaration is cancelled, the standard timeline for winter maintenance will begin.

City Hall and recreation and cultural facilities will be closed by 1 p.m. Friday.

During this time, residents can contact Service Barrie by phone and email. All drop-in classes and facility rentals will be cancelled.

Curbside collection and the landfill may also be delayed or closed.

Barrie Transit may experience delays, and power outages are possible.

During significant winter weather events, residents should also be aware of parking restrictions and consider using the Snow Angels Canada platform for snow shovelling.

It is important to shovel out a small area at the bottom of driveways for garbage, recycling boxes, and green bins and not to place them on top of snowbanks.

The Town of Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, and several other municipalities also declared a Significant Weather Event.