Travel is not advised amid winter storm and blizzard warnings

Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into the region Friday with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.

Environment Canada says, "travel will become dangerous and is not advised," adding visibility on the roads may be "suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

The agency says temperatures will plummet Friday, with wind chill values near -20C, resulting in flash freezing in areas.

A blizzard warning accompanied a winter storm warning Friday.

The national weather agency notes strong winds up to 90 km/h will create blizzard-like conditions, with local snowfall amounts of 25 to 50cm possible by Saturday night.

"Remember, it does not take much accumulation in combination with very strong winds for whiteout conditions to develop," Environment Canada stated Friday.

Extensive power outages are possible, with strong winds knocking down branches and tossing other objects onto power lines.

Authorities encourage residents to stay put and have an emergency kit at the ready in case the power goes out.

Kits should include flashlights, fresh batteries, water, food, necessary prescriptions, a first-aid kit and blankets.