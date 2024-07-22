BARRIE
Swim advisory issued at Barrie beach

A sign warning of a swim advisory at Minet's Point Beach in Barrie on Mon. July 22, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie). A sign warning of a swim advisory at Minet's Point Beach in Barrie on Mon. July 22, 2024 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).
Swimmers in Barrie are being warned to exercise caution in the coming days around one of the City's popular beaches.

A swim advisory has been issued for Minet's Point Beach. According to the City, the notice is precautionary. A spokesperson says a contractor doing construction work along Bayview Drive hit a sewer line, causing a spill.

While staff responded immediately to begin cleanup efforts, the health unit has advised the implementation of a swim advisory until test results from ongoing sampling are determined.

Signs have been put in place advising the public. They will be removed once the advisory is lifted.  



