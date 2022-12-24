Blizzard warnings and travel advisories persist for Simcoe County and Muskoka

Frigid temperatures and blowing snow brought in by a winter storm across the province Friday are expected to continue Saturday through Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Environment Canada has dropped its winter storm warnings for both regions, but blizzard warnings and winter weather travel advisories remain in place for areas north of Barrie.

Huntsville and Lake of Bays have declared a significant weather event. We encourage essential travel only. Enjoy time with family and friends. #HvilOPP ^JG pic.twitter.com/wkiEnpfAq7 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 24, 2022

Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale remain under travel advisories.

Temperatures in Barrie sat at -10 C as of 10 a.m. Saturday, but the wind chill is making it feel more like -20.

The weather agency warns of extreme cold conditions and high winds that could bring wind chills near -30.

Blizzard conditions in Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Washago, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and through Muskoka could bring up to 25 cm to 50 cm of snowfall by Saturday night.

Road closure - Town of @MidlandON - Wilson Road is closed between Balm Beach Road and Golf Link Road due to treacherous weather conditions @tinytownship #SGBOPP ^ac — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 24, 2022

Environment Canada also warns of poor visibility and wind gusts of up to 90 km/h that could bring potential power outages and road closures throughout the day.