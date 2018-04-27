

CTV Barrie





Starting this weekend, children will be able to ride on the Barrie GO train line for free.

Metrolinx says that kids 12 and under won’t require a ticket to ride on trains running between Allandale Station in Barrie and Union Station in Toronto.

The fare change comes into effect on Saturday, and will be available seven days a week.

Free rides will also be available for children on GO bus routes 63, 65, 68 and 69.

The pilot project runs until Oct. 31.