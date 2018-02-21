

The Canadian Press





Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says wireless internet is coming to the network of trains and buses that connect the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

The ministry says that Wi-Fi on GO Transit vehicles will make using public transit easier and more convenient.

It says free internet is already available at most GO stations and bus terminals.

The province says GO Transit operator Metrolinx will test the service in March on two GO trains and four GO buses to study service quality and collect feedback.

It says Wi-Fi will eventually expand to all GO vehicles but didn't say when exactly that would happen.

