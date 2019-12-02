Boy facing serious charges following lockdown at Midland high school
A pair of handcuffs are seen in this file image.
BARRIE -- A 15-year-old boy faces serious charges following an incident at a Midland high school late last week.
Students and staff at Georgian Bay District Secondary School were placed in a police-initiated lockdown briefly on Thursday while officers investigated.
They arrested two teens off school's property and said they seized a pellet gun.
No one was injured during the incident.
Midland high school lockdown lifted with arrest of two youths
Police charged the one boy with four offences, including having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
His identity cannot be disclosed and is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.