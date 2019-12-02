BARRIE -- A 15-year-old boy faces serious charges following an incident at a Midland high school late last week.

Students and staff at Georgian Bay District Secondary School were placed in a police-initiated lockdown briefly on Thursday while officers investigated.

They arrested two teens off school's property and said they seized a pellet gun.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police charged the one boy with four offences, including having a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

His identity cannot be disclosed and is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.