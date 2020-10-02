BARRIE, ONT. -- Santa won't be coming to Barrie this year, and it's likely more municipalities will soon follow.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA) announced Friday the cancellation of the parade and Tree Lighting Celebration scheduled for Sat., Nov. 21.

Both organizations stated the high risk of public health at the mass gatherings as the main reason for the cancellation.

"This is quite likely the first time the event has been cancelled since World War II," stated the BIA.

The chamber said there is the possibility of an online format to make sure the jolly ol' guy in red can reach children during the holiday season and help promote shopping local.