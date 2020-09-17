Advertisement
237 cannabis plants destroyed from property in Caledon
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 6:16PM EDT
Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit destroyed 237 cannabis plants on Wed., Sept. 16, 2020.
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP says it destroyed over 200 cannabis plants that were confiscated from a Caledon property on Wednesday.
Officers say 237 plants, roughly five to seven feet tall, were seized from the address on Heather Street.
Officers are appealing for information as the investigation continues.
There was no word on any arrests or charges.
RELATED IMAGES