The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF) in Alliston has big plans to transform an ageing hospital that has been bursting at the seams.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital was built in 1964 and the president and CEO, Jodi Levac says it hasn't had a renovation since that time. "The building was built to service 7,000 visits to our emerg. Last year alone, we saw upwards of 40,000 people through our emerg."

The $166.7 million project includes revitalizing the emergency department, updating outpatient rooms, birthing suites and laboratory space, along with doubling the building's square footage.

The province will front the majority of the bill for the project, leaving the SMHF to raise the remaining funds. The foundation launched the 'Because of you, we can' campaign to meet its goal of $43 million to renovate and update the facility and equipment.

The County of Simcoe committed $10 million, and the Honda Canada Foundation and the Nottawasaga Foundation also made notable donations to the campaign, along with other donors, helping it reach $20 million to date.

With the fundraising reaching the halfway mark, Silvia Biffis, Nottawasaga Resort, says it's time for the community to pull together. "It's the community hospital, so it has to involve everyone."