

Aileen Doyle, CTV Barrie





There's no doubt this summer was a wet and rainy one, but it seems the final stretch of the season will not disappoint. The grand finale for the summer season is proving itself to be one to remember.

Visitors to Wasaga Beach could not be happier to be basking in the sunshine. "Days like today in the middle of September, you never get this", one visitor told us. Temperatures in the region were in the mid to high twenties today, and the beach was full of people trying to soak in the last of summer sun.

Owners of beachfront businesses are also thrilled by the weather. "It's been busy. Honestly, it's been one of the best weekends weather-wise for the whole season", said Samuel Elie, from Shore Store.

It's proving to be welcome relief from all the rain, with not much sun in between. Local business owners say they've seen a downturn in business all season due to the weather. Jack Prezio from Pedro's says "we missed the beach people on the day to day basis, so basically we're down from last year."

While the final stretch of summer isn't enough to make up for weeks of wet weather, it's still safe to say business owners, and their patrons, are grateful for the sun.