Two families displaced in $80K house fire
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, September 10, 2017 1:46PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 10, 2017 6:42PM EDT
Two families have been displaced after a fire at a home in Barrie.
The fire happened at a multi-unit home on Grove Street, near Peel Street on Sunday afternoon.
The flames were found in the basement of the home and quickly extinguished. However, it did cause about $80,000 in damage.
There was some concern that people were trapped inside, but after a search of the building, those fears were eased. No injuries are reported.
Barrie fire investigators are now searching for the cause.