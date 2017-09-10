

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Two families have been displaced after a fire at a home in Barrie.

The fire happened at a multi-unit home on Grove Street, near Peel Street on Sunday afternoon.

The flames were found in the basement of the home and quickly extinguished. However, it did cause about $80,000 in damage.

There was some concern that people were trapped inside, but after a search of the building, those fears were eased. No injuries are reported.

Barrie fire investigators are now searching for the cause.