South Simcoe Police are looking for three people who they say are connected to a fire in a shed in Innisfil.

Early Saturday morning, police say the trio approached the owner of the shed and some kind of altercation broke out.

The fire caused minor damage and ultimately police charged the resident with drug and ammunition offenses.

However, they're still trying to find the other three.

Investigators have not release any descriptions.