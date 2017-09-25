Featured
Three people wanted in connection with shed fire
Drugs, ammunition, and homemade explosive device found in Innisfil, Ont. on Sept 23, 2017 (CTV Barrie Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 6:23PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 25, 2017 6:29PM EDT
South Simcoe Police are looking for three people who they say are connected to a fire in a shed in Innisfil.
Early Saturday morning, police say the trio approached the owner of the shed and some kind of altercation broke out.
The fire caused minor damage and ultimately police charged the resident with drug and ammunition offenses.
However, they're still trying to find the other three.
Investigators have not release any descriptions.