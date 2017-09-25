Featured
Police look for witnesses to suspicious car fire
OPP say a car fire damaged this home in Orillia, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 4:27PM EDT
Police are looking for witnesses to a suspicious car fire that damaged a house.
The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Albert Street North in Orillia on Saturday.
The fire destroyed the vehicle and melted the siding of a nearby home. Damage to the house is estimated at $25,000.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses anything in the downtown area near Albert Street, Coldwater Road or Penetang Street between 2 and 5 a.m. to contact them.