Police are looking for witnesses to a suspicious car fire that damaged a house.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Albert Street North in Orillia on Saturday.

The fire destroyed the vehicle and melted the siding of a nearby home. Damage to the house is estimated at $25,000.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnesses anything in the downtown area near Albert Street, Coldwater Road or Penetang Street between 2 and 5 a.m. to contact them.