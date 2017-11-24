

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in the killing of an Angus man.

Toronto police say they are looking for Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, of no fixed address. He’s wanted for second-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Gordon is accused in the stabbing that killed 54-year-old David Blacquiere on Nov. 14. He was found in critical condition outside a Shopper’s Drug Mart on Weston Road in Toronto.

Police are still searching for Demetrius McFarquhar. He’s accused of helping Gordon flee the scene. He is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact of murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with his recognizance.

However, a 16-year-old girl turned herself over to officers on Thursday. She has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Gordon is described as a black man, 6’4”, 150 pounds with a slender build and black hair in braids.

Blacquiere has been described by his friends as a “hockey loving Canadian.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.