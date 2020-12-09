BARRIE, ONT. -- A dramatic collision led to the arrest of a Bradford man accused of impaired driving after a series of crashes that ended with his BMW on top of two parked vehicles.

South Simcoe Police say the accused "mounted a curb, hit a rock and a fence and became airborne, landing on two vehicles parked in a driveway on Longview Drive."

According to police, one female motorist was injured in the incident that happened Tuesday evening.

Following the crash, police say the 27-year-old Bradford man took off running from the scene, but officers arrested him nearby.

He faces multiple charges, including impaired driving, three counts of failing to stop after an accident, dangerous operation, driving under suspension, among many others.

Paramedics treated the man for minor injuries. He was held for a bail hearing.