Police charge Innisfil man and woman with theft twice in one day
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 1:55PM EDT
BARRIE, Ont. - Police say a man and woman from Innisfil, Ont., are facing charges after allegedly being caught with stolen goods twice on the same afternoon.
They say officers responding to a report of a man and a woman stealing alcohol from a Barrie, Ont., LCBO caught up with the pair a block away at a library.
Investigators say they recovered $256 worth of alcohol, which was returned to the LCBO, while the man and woman were charged with theft under $5,000 and released.
A short time later, as the arresting officer was completing his report in a grocery store parking lot, he received a call for a man and woman fleeing from security at the store.
Police say the officer saw the same pair running across the parking lot -- both were arrested and $527 worth of meat was recovered.
A 27-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man each face two counts of theft under $5,000.
