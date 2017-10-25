

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Orillia residents will notice some familiar faces downtown as members of the Orillia Sports Hall of Fame were honoured Wednesday with banners hanging in the core.

The banners were unveiled to honour the city’s most famous residents as part of sesquicentennial celebrations in Orillia.

“What a wonderful way to honour Orillia’s citizens who have made such important contributions to society,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Having such a great visual representation in the downtown is so impactful.

The Honourable Douglas Lewis, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee, was on hand to assist with the unveiling of his banner on Mississaga St. East.

Hall of Fame members Walter Henry, Alexander Charles Baillie and Tayler “Hap” Parnaby were also there for the unveiling.

“It was, indeed, a very special day to celebrate and honour Orillia’s Hall of Fame members. To have past honourees join in the celebration was very special. These banners make us all proud to be part of the Orillia community,” said Paul Raymond, Commemorative Awards Committee Chair.

The 24 banners will be on display in the downtown until the end of November and then will be back on display in the spring until next October.

This initiative is made possible by the Community Fund for Canada’s 150, collaboration between the City of Orillia’s Commemorative Awards Committee and the Government of Canada.

-With a report from CTV Barrie's KC Colby