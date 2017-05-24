Featured
Ontario launches website that makes opioid data public
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 1:36PM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario has launched a website that makes opioid-related data available to health-care workers and the public.
The tool, which comes after the province has been criticized over a lack of up-to-date data on opioids, provides access to verified information on opioid-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths in Ontario for 2003 to 2016.
Health Minister Eric Hoskins says 412 people died as a result of opioid overdoses in the first six months of 2016, compared with 371 during the same time period in 2015 -- an 11 per cent increase.
For the same six-month time period from 2014 to 2015, there was a 13 per cent increase in opioid-related deaths.
Hoskins says these statistics show that taking action on the issue is "crucially important" and says accurate data is key to combating the third-leading cause of accidental death in the province.
Hoskins says the new opioid-tracking website will help health-care workers and policy makers better understand the scope and scale of the opioid problem.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- People across the region remembering Manchester victims
- Bracebridge buys Timber Mart property for $3M
- Huntsville hotel owner pleads guilty for Ontario Fire Code violations
- Ontario launches website that makes opioid data public
- Liberal hydro plan will cost $45B, save electricity ratepayers $24B: watchdog