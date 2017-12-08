Owen Sound police have a new witness to a 45-year-old cold case.

Officers recently reopened their investigation into the Dec. 9, 1972 hit-and-run crash that killed one-year-old Tammy Ringel on 7th Avenue East in Owen Sound.

Investigators received a tip, which they later found out was false. But in the process of following it up, they found a new witness.

“The information they provided, which was of great value brought the case right back to life,” says Acting Det. Sgt. Craig Matheson.

Police now know that there was a well-attended party at a nearby home on 6th Avenue around the same time the crash happened.

“The person responsible for the act may have been associating with people at that party or been in attendance at that party.”

Police say alcohol was likely a factor and the cold case is now solvable if more witnesses come forward. The Ringels say the person responsible has no place to hide, if they have a conscience.

“He is a prisoner in his own mind and he can't get away from it he can't run from it,” says Tonya’s father Hud Ringel.

Police are asking anybody who might have information to come forward.