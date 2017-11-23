

CTV Barrie





A man serving time for armed robbery is being sought by police for breaching his parole.

Dustin Leblond is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant. He is currently serving two years and eight months for armed robbery, break and enter, unlawfully at large and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Leblond is known to visit Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Wasaga Beach and the GTA.

Leblond is described as a 28-year-old Indigenous man, 6’, 181 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.