One man was rushed to hospital in Orillia today after his snowmobile crashed near Town Line in Coldwater.

Crews with the Severn Fire department say the man’s snowmobile flipped over on private property. The man was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries. The exact cause is unknown.

Emergency crews are warning at this time of year there isn’t enough snow, water isn’t frozen, and snowmobiling is not safe.