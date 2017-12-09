Featured
Man rushed to hospital following snowmobile crash in Coldwater
One man was rushed to hospital in fter his snowmobile crashed near Town Line Road in Coldwater, Ont. on Dec 9, 2017 (CTV Barrie Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 6:56PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2017 7:04PM EST
One man was rushed to hospital in Orillia today after his snowmobile crashed near Town Line in Coldwater.
Crews with the Severn Fire department say the man’s snowmobile flipped over on private property. The man was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries. The exact cause is unknown.
Emergency crews are warning at this time of year there isn’t enough snow, water isn’t frozen, and snowmobiling is not safe.