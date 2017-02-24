Featured
Inmate serving sentence for murder found dead at Beaver Creek Institution
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:35PM EST
An inmate, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found dead at a Gravenhurst prison.
According to Correctional Service Canada, Muhammad Parvez died while in custody at the Beaver Creek Institution on Wednesday. A spokesperson also said his death isn’t considered suspicious at this time.
The 67-year-old man had been serving an indeterminate sentence since June 16, 2010 for second-degree murder. Parvez pleaded guilty to killing his 16-year-old daughter Aqsa Parvez in 2007.
The coroner’s office will investigate and could call for an inquest into Parvez’s death.
