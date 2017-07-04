Featured
Heavy equipment to remove sunken boat in Trent-Severn Waterway
Cleanup crews can be seen at a fuel leak in the Trent-Severn Waterway, near Sparrow Lake on Friday, June 30, 2017. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV Barrie)
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Heavy equipment is being brought in to remove a sunken boat in the Trent-Severn Waterway.
The Canadian Coast Guard confirms two barges and a heavy crane will arrive near the south entrance to Sparrow Lake on Tuesday. This is where a 42-foot vessel sank on Thursday.
That boat leaked an unknown amount of fuel into the waterway. The boat was carrying 900 litres of fuel when it struck a rock.
The coast guard says the fuel vents on the vessel have been sealed. Floating barriers and absorbent pads have also been setup to contain the leak.
Officials hope to remove the boat on Wednesday.
