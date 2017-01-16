

CTV Barrie





Freezing rain made for an uneasy day for pedestrians and drivers across the region.

Many people struggled on the walk to their vehicles on Tuesday morning, but only found conditions to be worse once they hit some the region’s roads.

“The main roads are good, but any of the side streets or side roads, they're really slick,” says Dale Curry of Zwart’s Landscapes.

Police have been urging drivers to stay off secondary roads.

“We have vehicles starting up a hill then end up sliding backwards with momentum then spinning 180 degrees, then actually skating and sliding down a hill. So pretty scary conditions out there,” says Const. Paul Nancekivell.

But police are also warning of falling ice. Midland police Insp. Ron Wheeldon tweeted that ice had started falling from the tops of street lights.

In a warning issued by Environment Canada, the weather office stated that two to five millimetres of freezing rain could build up by the end of Tuesday.