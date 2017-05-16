

No injuries are reported after someone threw a flaming object into a Parry Sound apartment building.

The item was tossed into the apartment on James Street, just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire caused damage to the building, but the OPP couldn’t give an exact amount.

The fire has forced some residents from their home, though it’s unclear how many.

Provincial police are treating the fire as suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been brought in to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.