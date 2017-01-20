

CTV Barrie





The last day of production at Midland’s General Mills plant has arrived.

Friday was the final day for production at the Pillsbury plant, as General Mills prepares to close the plant for good.

The plant, which has been open for more than six decades, produced refrigerated baked goods and pizza products. Production has moved to other plants, primarily one in Tennessee.

The closure affects about 100 people. Some staff will remain on the site until next Friday, which will be the official last day.

Company officials say workers were offered transition opportunities within Canada. Others were offered severance packages.

There’s no clear plan for the future of the General Mills site.