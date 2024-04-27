BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia OPP continue search for missing person on Lake St. George

    Police search for a missing person in Lake St. George, north of Orillia, on April 28, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News). Police search for a missing person in Lake St. George, north of Orillia, on April 28, 2024 (Steve Mann/CTV News).
    Orillia OPP is ramping up its search for a missing person on Lake St. George. 

    At around 5 p.m. on Friday, emergency services responded to reports of a missing person last seen in the water on Lake St. George in Severn Township.

    Emergency resources have since been deployed to conduct a search on the lake.

    As of Sunday mornring, search crews were still on scene searching for the individual. 

    Police are asking residents in the area to check for any signs of the missing person. 
     

