Orillia OPP continue search for missing person on Lake St. George

Orillia OPP is ramping up its search for a missing person on Lake St. George.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, emergency services responded to reports of a missing person last seen in the water on Lake St. George in Severn Township.

Emergency resources have since been deployed to conduct a search on the lake.

As of Sunday mornring, search crews were still on scene searching for the individual.

Police are asking residents in the area to check for any signs of the missing person.

