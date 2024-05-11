BARRIE
Barrie

    • Dozens of families take part in Autism Speaks Walk

    Dozens of people were at Centennial Beach in Barrie on Saturday, participating in the Autism Speaks Walk.

    The event raises money for autism programming, with support from the Innisfil Snow Dogs, an organization that provides opportunities for people with special needs to participate in hockey events.

    "Our team serves as a place for special people to come out and enjoy hockey at all levels and ages, we have an amazing development program, so it's important for us to support other events that serve our community," said Pam Harris, Innisfil Snow Dogs Director.

    In addition to the walk, the event also offered interactive lawn games, adapted sports games, sensory-friendly toys, and various activities.

    "This walk is so important because autism is such a common thing now, and it is super important to spread the word and have the awareness out there so everyone in the community can understand and be more compassionate and inclusive," said Jessica Murray Liddard, organizer of the Autism Speaks Walk Barrie.

    Autism Speaks was founded in the U.S. in 2005, with it's Canadian chapter added in 2006, with both charities supporting individuals and their families living with Autism.

