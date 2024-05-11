Psychic and Wellness Fair returns to Barrie

Barrie residents hoping to get a glimpse into their future, attended the Psychic and Wellness Fair on Saturday.

The annual event was held at the Allandale Recreation Centre and brings dozens of psychic and tarot card readers to the city for a one of a kind event.

The two-day event also included 28 vendors, 10 psychic's and medium's along with reiki healers.

Saturday's event marked the fifth event for the organizer with several more scheduled throughout Ontario in the weeks ahead.