BARRIE
Barrie

    • South Simcoe Police hold Police Week open house

    Children pet a police horse at Police Week event in Innisfil, Ont on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (CTV News/ David Sullivan). Children pet a police horse at Police Week event in Innisfil, Ont on Saturday, May 11, 2024 (CTV News/ David Sullivan).
    Share

    South Simcoe Police opened their doors to visitors on Saturday as the police force marked its annual Police Week initiative.

    The Police Week event, a community-focused experience, invites the public to tour police stations in both Innisfil and Bradford and even offers a glimpse into a police car and marine vehicle.

    Staff Sgt. David Phillips says the annual event serves as a platform for the community to form a unique bond with officers while also igniting the ambition of young minds who aspire to pursue a career in policing.

    This year's police week theme is "join policing: keep Ontario safe."

    Police Week runs from May 12 to 18, 2024.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News