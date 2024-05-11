South Simcoe Police hold Police Week open house

South Simcoe Police opened their doors to visitors on Saturday as the police force marked its annual Police Week initiative.

The Police Week event, a community-focused experience, invites the public to tour police stations in both Innisfil and Bradford and even offers a glimpse into a police car and marine vehicle.

Staff Sgt. David Phillips says the annual event serves as a platform for the community to form a unique bond with officers while also igniting the ambition of young minds who aspire to pursue a career in policing.

This year's police week theme is "join policing: keep Ontario safe."

Police Week runs from May 12 to 18, 2024.