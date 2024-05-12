Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Barrie
Sunday is Mother's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion in Barrie with Mom.
From brunches to spa days, here are some Mother's Day festivities taking place around the city throughout the day.
- Seven locations are offering special Mother's Day brunches, including Michael & Marion's, Tangle Creek, Fern Resort, The Rec Room and The Briars.
- Barrie Hill Farms is offering a special brunch, as well as the opportunity to pick out fresh asparagus and go shopping with mom at the local vendor market.
- Uncorked will host a special Mother's Day celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- After its brunch, Real Vibez Bar & Grill will host a Mother's Day comedy show with prizes and giveaways.
- There will also be a YukYuks Standup Comedy Show at CW Coops featuring Cathy Boyd, Mike Bullard, and Jeff Faulkner.
- Lakeside Dance in Innisfil is offering the chance to enjoy a morning of painting and mocktails with mom at their Paint & Sip event.
- Glow Day Spa on Essa Road is offering special Mother's Day packages to enjoy a day at the spa.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
Canada Post cracks down on Nunavut loophole to get free Amazon Prime shipping
Amazon's paid subscription service provides free delivery for online shopping across Canada except for remote locations, the company said in an email. While customers in Iqaluit qualify for the offer, all other communities in Nunavut are excluded.
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
An apartment block collapses in a Russian border city after heavy shelling, injuring over a dozen
An apartment block partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday, leaving at least 19 injured. Officials blamed Ukrainian shelling and said there were also likely deaths.
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
Michael Cohen: A challenging star witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial
He once said he would take a bullet for Donald Trump. Now Michael Cohen is prosecutors' biggest piece of legal ammunition in the former president's hush money trial.
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
German men with the strongest fingers compete in Bavaria's 'Fingerhakeln' wrestling championship
Despite the threat of dislocated fingers and strained muscles, over 150 Bavarian men came together Sunday to compete in Germany’s unique national championship of “Fingerhakeln,” or finger wrestling.
Feds 'committed to doing more,' but minister offers no timeline for Canadian Disability Benefit boost
Amid significant criticism from advocates, Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera is defending her government's long-promised, newly unveiled Canada Disability Benefit, calling the funds an "initial step," but without laying out a timeline for future expansion of the program.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Northern lights stun sky watchers in southwestern Ontario
A spectacular and colourful show lit up the night sky across southwestern Ontario on Friday night.
-
Top university football players face off at East-West Bowl in Waterloo, Ont.
Canada’s top university football athletes gathered on the gridiron Saturday to show off their skills in the East-West Bowl at the University of Waterloo.
-
Work of Guelph, Ont. artist featured on new postage stamp
New stamps have been released featuring the work of five Canadian graphic novelists, including one from Guelph, Ont.
London
-
Fire crews tackle east end blaze early Sunday morning
No injuries were reported after a garage fire spread into a vehicle early Sunday morning in the city’s east end.
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Grand Bend, Collingwood and Guelph, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Windsor
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Flavour? Heat? Pain? 'Heatseekers' share their keys to a great bottle of hot sauce
What do you look for in a good bottle of hot sauce? Sweet or smokey flavours? Or, perhaps, you're a 'glutton for punishment' — the words of one person in attendance at Windsor's 2nd annual Heatseeker Hot Sauce Festival.
-
Incest among charges laid against Windsor senior after alleged sexual assault of minor: Police
Windsor police officers have laid multiple charges against a 70-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
Northern Ontario
-
Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance
Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.
-
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
-
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Elliot Lake facing a price tag of $4.3M to fix arena
The city of Elliot Lake’s arena woes are turning out to be a costly problem. The latest report that will be going before council on Monday puts the quote for repairs at $4.3 million.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal unable to determine cause of fire in Elliot Lake last summer
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has concluded its report into a fire that caused millions in damages to a property along Charles Walk in Elliot Lake back last year.
-
Elliot Lake remains under city-wide boil water advisory
City officials in Elliot Lake, Ont., confirm that repairs to the water line on Hillside Drive North have been completed and water has been restored to all homes – however, a boil water advisory remains in effect for the entire city.
Ottawa
-
'I felt I wasn't alone': Ottawa's Mental Health Gala gets the conversation going
A personal experience has turned into one of Ottawa's biggest fund raisers to get the conversation going to remove the stigma of mental health in our community.
-
It's going to be cloudy, rainy this Sunday in Ottawa
Though it feels warm outside, it's going to be cloudy and rainy this Sunday in Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa pizzeria places among top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world at international competition
An Ottawa pizzeria is being recognized as one of the top 20 deep-dish pizzas in the world.
Toronto
-
'My family doctor just fired me': Ontario patients frustrated with de-rostering
Dozens of Ontarians are expressing frustration in the province’s health-care system after their family doctors either dropped them as patients or threatened to after they sought urgent care elsewhere.
-
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
-
Man ticketed after allegedly trespassing again at Drake's Bridle Path mansion to get his bike
A man who tried to access Drake’s Bridle Path mansion earlier this week returned to the property Saturday and was apprehended again for allegedly trespassing, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
-
Inter Miami erases two-goal deficit to beat Montreal 3-2 as Messi arrives in Canada
'Messi Mania' finally flocked north of the border this weekend, as Inter Miami CF erased a two-goal deficit to edge CF Montreal 3-2 in the Argentine superstar's professional debut in Canada.
-
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters on scene of major fire in Bathurst, N.B.
Firefighters are responding to a major structure fire in Bathurst, N.B.
-
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Kings District RCMP is investigating after a collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S., left one man dead on Saturday.
-
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP
Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Parts of Manitoba under severe thunderstorm and air quality alerts
People living in southern Manitoba should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.
-
“These people share the same common goal’: Community groups celebrate unity in Winnipeg
Several community groups who work with the city’s vulnerable populations gathered downtown on Saturday for an event to celebrate the impact of their work on Winnipeg.
-
Wildfire near Flin Flon prompts evacuation order
Some homes and cottages north of Flin Flon, Man. are under an evacuation order because of a growing wildfire caused by drought conditions and high winds.
Calgary
-
Fatal crash impacts traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday
One person has died in a collision along Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard Northeast.
-
Candidates seeking NDP leadership square-off in Calgary debate
The five candidates seeking the top position in the NDP met at the BMO Centre for the party’s second official debate.
-
'We have laws': Premier Smith says police action justified in Calgary
The actions, including the decision to use non-lethal force, to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters from the University of Calgary campus were justified, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday.
Edmonton
-
'It was violent': Police tear down U of A pro-Palestinian encampment Saturday morning
Multiple people at the protest camp torn down at the University of Alberta campus Saturday say police's actions against protesters were "violent" and "disproportionate."
-
Grande Prairie County No. 1 under state of emergency, evacuation orders due to wildfire
Out-of-control wildfires in northern Alberta prompted a local state of emergency in the County of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, as well as evacuation orders in the county and the Municipal District of Greenview.
-
Edmonton police issue warning about release of violent sexual offender
The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning to the public about a convicted violent sexual offender who is being released.
Regina
-
'We are part of the community': Annual Sikh Day Parade packs Regina streets
The 8th annual Nagar Kirtan Parade packed the streets of Regina on Saturday, bringing the Regina Sikh community and people from surrounding areas together.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
Saskatoon
-
Girls take flight with free lessons in Saskatoon
Mitchinson Flight Centre in Saskatoon helped girls soar on Saturday with their annual "Girls Take Flight" event.
-
'It would change my life': Prince Albert singer vying for $1 million on Canada’s Got Talent final
Prince Albert singer Rebecca Strong is on the cusp of achieving a dream on Canada’s Got Talent as she stands among the final eight contestants.
-
IN PICTURES: Geomagnetic solar storm brings northern lights to southern Sask.
As a geomagnetic solar storm swept through Earth on Friday, people in southern Saskatchewan were able to experience a rare display of northern lights.
Vancouver
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
-
New Westminster police seize drugs, guns in trafficking investigation
Police in New Westminster say they have seized “numerous” weapons and kilograms of drugs as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in the city that began in 2022.
Vancouver Island
-
Northern lights put on a show across B.C.
Like skywatchers across Canada, B.C. residents were treated to a dazzling display late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
-
4th Indian national arrested, charged with murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Homicide investigators in B.C. say murder charges have been laid against a fourth Indian national in connection to the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Surrey gurdwara last year.
-
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.