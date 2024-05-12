BARRIE
    • Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Barrie

    Sunday is Mother's Day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the special occasion in Barrie with Mom.

    From brunches to spa days, here are some Mother's Day festivities taking place around the city throughout the day.

    • Seven locations are offering special Mother's Day brunches, including Michael & Marion's, Tangle Creek, Fern Resort, The Rec Room and The Briars.
    • Barrie Hill Farms is offering a special brunch, as well as the opportunity to pick out fresh asparagus and go shopping with mom at the local vendor market.
    • Uncorked will host a special Mother's Day celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • After its brunch, Real Vibez Bar & Grill will host a Mother's Day comedy show with prizes and giveaways.
    • There will also be a YukYuks Standup Comedy Show at CW Coops featuring Cathy Boyd, Mike Bullard, and Jeff Faulkner.
    • Lakeside Dance in Innisfil is offering the chance to enjoy a morning of painting and mocktails with mom at their Paint & Sip event.
    • Glow Day Spa on Essa Road is offering special Mother's Day packages to enjoy a day at the spa.  

