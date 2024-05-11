BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash

    South Simcoe Police cruiser at night. File image. (CTV News) South Simcoe Police cruiser at night. File image. (CTV News)
    One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.

    It happened just before 2 a.m. on Yonge Street between Innisfil Beach Road and 9th Line.

    Police say two women in their 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries while a third woman, also in her 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    Police have not provided information on what may have caused the crash; however, Yonge street was closed for several hours while police investigated.

