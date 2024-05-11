One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Yonge Street between Innisfil Beach Road and 9th Line.

Police say two women in their 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries while a third woman, also in her 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have not provided information on what may have caused the crash; however, Yonge street was closed for several hours while police investigated.