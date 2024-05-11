BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person in hospital after Orillia house fire

    Fire fighters work to extinguish fire at a home in Orillia, Ont on May 11, 2024 (Courtesy: Orillia Fire Department). Fire fighters work to extinguish fire at a home in Orillia, Ont on May 11, 2024 (Courtesy: Orillia Fire Department).
    One person is in hospital after a house fire in Orillia on Saturday.

    According to the Orillia Fire Department, fire crews were called to the scene on Matchedash Street South just after 3 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from a house.

    Orillia fire crews were able to extinguish the fire just before 5 a.m.

    One man remains in hospital with unknown injuries and there is no word yet if any other individuals were inside the home.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation, while a damage estimate has not been released.

