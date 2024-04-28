BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police searching for man on Lake Muskoka after possible drowning call

    File picture of Lake Muskoka, Ont. (CTV Barrie) File picture of Lake Muskoka, Ont. (CTV Barrie)
    Police and search and rescue crews in Gravenhurst are trying to locate a man after reports of a possible drowning.

    The OPP responded to the call just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Muskoka Road 169 and Glen Echo Road. Police say a Toronto man between 25 and 30 years old took a kayak out onto the lake near Taylor Island, encountering difficulties that caused him to enter the water.

    The search began quickly, according to police.

    The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will be attending the scene.

    This article will be updated as more information becomes available.  

