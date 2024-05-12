Portion of Essa Road closed this week for construction

Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.

According to the City of Barrie, Essa Road will be closed in both directions between Tiffin and Gowan Streets starting on May 14 at 7 a.m.

The closures are due to construction connected to the Allandale Transit Terminal project, which, once completed, will provide added transit connections to Muskoka and the GTA.

Essa Road between Tiffin and Gowan Streets will reopen on May 16 at 7 p.m.