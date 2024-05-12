BARRIE
Barrie

    • Portion of Essa Road closed this week for construction

    Share

    Due to construction, motorists in Barrie who rely on Essa Road for their daily commute must plan alternative routes over the next few days.

    According to the City of Barrie, Essa Road will be closed in both directions between Tiffin and Gowan Streets starting on May 14 at 7 a.m.

    The closures are due to construction connected to the Allandale Transit Terminal project, which, once completed, will provide added transit connections to Muskoka and the GTA.

    Essa Road between Tiffin and Gowan Streets will reopen on May 16 at 7 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

      Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

    • 'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming

      Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News