BARRIE
Barrie

    • Credit Valley Conservation van stolen in Mono

    Police are looking for a conservation van stolen May 10, 2024 (PHOTO: OPP) Police are looking for a conservation van stolen May 10, 2024 (PHOTO: OPP)
    Share

    A conservation van was stolen from Island Lake Conservation in Mono.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the Island Lake site on Friday after a Credit Valley Conservation vehicle was reported stolen.

    Police have video surveillance where the suspect is observed between 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

    The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012 Dodge Caravan, white in colour, with the Credit Valley Conservation logo on the driver's door.

    If you have any information or video surveillance footage about this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

    You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News