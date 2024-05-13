Credit Valley Conservation van stolen in Mono

A conservation van was stolen from Island Lake Conservation in Mono.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the Island Lake site on Friday after a Credit Valley Conservation vehicle was reported stolen.

Police have video surveillance where the suspect is observed between 6:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012 Dodge Caravan, white in colour, with the Credit Valley Conservation logo on the driver's door.

If you have any information or video surveillance footage about this theft, please call the Dufferin OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).