'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash

A young mother is dead after two-vehicle crash in Innisfil.

Natasha Smith, 33, was killed during a collision that occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday at Yonge Street between Innisfil Beach Road and the 9th Line.

"She was an amazing, kind, and a phenomenal mother," said friend Renata Antoniuk Monday morning.

Smith leaves behind two children; Maria, 3 and Tom Jr. 1, and her partner Tom Krzyzanowski, said Antoniuk.

Police say two women in their 30s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Gofundme account has been set up for Smith's family.

Police have not provided information on what may have caused the crash; however, Yonge Street was closed for several hours while police investigated.